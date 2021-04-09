Which is that one disease that people on this earth are suffering more? Depression isn’t it? Almost all major chronic diseases are associated with some kind of depression. According to the experts worldwide 1 in 4 people are suffering from depression. While current diagnosis and treatment approaches are largely trial and error a breakthrough study by Indiana University School of Medicine sheds new light on the biological basis of mood disorders and offers a promising blood test aimed at a precision medicine approach to treatment. The Study Was Aimed To Save And Improve Lives The study was published in the