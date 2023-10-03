Promise To Protect: Over One Lakh School Teachers And Students Take Pledge For Tobacco-Free India

It's important to educate the youth on the role and risks related to tobacco consumption to eradicate the menace caused by it.

India launches new campaign "Promise To Protect" to protect students and youth from tobacco.

India ranks second in terms of the highest number of tobacco users in the world, after China. There are approximately 267 million tobacco users in the country and tobacco is estimated to account for more than 1 million deaths in India. It is a known fact that tobacco use usually starts in childhood or adolescence. According to Global Youth Tobacco Survey-4 (2019), 38% of cigarette, 47% of bidi smokers and 52% of smokeless tobacco users in India initiate use before their 10th birthday. So, how can we protect students and youth from tobacco addiction?

Let's join hands to build tobacco-free India

To save students and youth from harms of tobacco, the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India launched a new digital campaign called "Promise To Protect" on Gandhi Jayanti. As part of the initiative, more than 1,000 school teachers from across the country have taken the pledge to keep their schools free from tobacco and make India a tobacco-free country.

The campaign is aimed at creating awareness on the harmful effects of tobacco and preventing youth from initiation of tobacco use. It will be working in alignment with the Tobacco Free Educational Institutions guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

Under this campaign, so far, over 1 lakh pledges by school teachers and students have been taken.

Stay away from any kind of addiction

"Young minds such as school children can be easily influenced into tobacco use with long-term damaging effects on health and well-being," said Sanjay Kumar, IAS, Secretary (School Education), Ministry of Education, Government of India, in his keynote address at the launc event.

He strongly believes that initiatives such as "Promise to Protect" can bring together teachers, students and the youth in general on a united platform and will help strengthen the efforts of various government agencies and organizations to keep young minds away from any kind of addiction.

Dr. Joseph Emmanuel Director (Academics) Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Government of India, New Delhi, made a mention about the Tobacco-free educational institution guidelines (TEFI) that prohibits the sale, advertisement, and use of tobacco products on educational campuses.

He also stressed the need to educate the youth on the role and risks related to tobacco consumption to eradicate the menace caused by it.

Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi, Head and Neck Cancer Surgeon, Tata Memorial Hospital, highlighted the importance of implementing anti-tobacco education in the curriculum.

