Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Skipped Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Due To Dehydration, Nausea

Priyanka Gandhi had to skip a political event because of dehydration-induced hospitalisation.

"I was eagerly waiting for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to reach Uttar Pradesh, but due to illness I had to be admitted to the hospital... I will join the journey as soon as I feel better," her tweet read.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could not attend brother Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra last week in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli due to a bout of dehydration and nausea that required hospitalisation. She took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to make the announcement, writing that she had taken ill and would join the yatra once she begins to feel better. "I was eagerly waiting for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to reach Uttar Pradesh, but due to illness I had to be admitted to the hospital today itself. I will join the journey as soon as I feel better. Till then, I wish all the passengers reaching Chandauli-Banaras, my colleagues and dear brother from Uttar Pradesh who are diligently preparing for the journey," Priyanka's February 16 tweet read.

, - , Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 16, 2024

According to news reports, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is leading the yatra from Manipur to Mumbai. Priyanka was slated to receive the party in Uttar Pradesh.

What is dehydration?

Dehydration can be extremely dangerous if necessary measures are not taken in time. It occurs when the body loses more fluid than it receives. When there is not enough water, key organs will get affected and the body will not be able to perform important functions. The lost fluids need to be replaced as soon as possible, otherwise it can turn fatal, too.

TRENDING NOW

According to mayoclinic.org, the most common cause of dehydration in children is "severe diarrhea and vomiting". While older adults naturally have a lower volume of water in their bodies, they may also have conditions or take certain medications that may increase the risk of dehydration.

It adds that dehydration also can occur in any age group if someone is not drinking enough water during hot weather, and especially they "exercise vigorously". Nausea is a symptom of dehydration.

I was really looking forward to receiving the BJNY in UP today but unfortunately, have ended up admitted to hospital. I will be there as soon as I am better! Meanwhile wishing all the yatris, my colleagues in UP who have worked hard towards making arrangements for the yatra and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 16, 2024

Symptoms

Older adults may not even feel thirsty until they are already dehydrated. It is, therefore, important to keep sipping on water when you are out and about, especially on hot days. Here are some symptoms:

You may like to read

Less frequent urination

Dark-coloured urine

Extreme thirst

Confusion

Fatigue

Dizziness

Seek medical care and attention if dehydration is accompanied by diarrhea for 24 hours or more, disorientation and excessive vomiting.