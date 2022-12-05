Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address Valedictory of World Ayurveda Congress In Goa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the valedictory session of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) & Arogya Expo in Goa on December 11. The event will be held in Panaji, Goa from December 8 to 11. The theme of this year's conclave is 'Ayurveda for One Health,' which encapsulates the philosophy of wellness envisioned by ancient sages like Acharya Charaka.

The conclave, which is considered to be the biggest global event on traditional wellness systems will reportedly see a convergence of over 5000 Ayurveda stakeholders including experts and practitioners from all the traditional and medical fields.

9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) & Arogya Expo

World Ayurveda Foundation, an initiative of Vijnana Bharati, is organizing the event, which is supported by the Central and state governments and the Union Ministry of AYUSH. According to the AYUSH ministry, the conclave will highlight some of the major Ayurvedic aspects of the country, including topics such as expanding the Scope of Ayurveda New Age Prospects, Innovations and Entrepreneurship, Ayurveda Education, Ayur Informatics, Innovation Ecosystem, Health, and Environment and Heal in India.

In the conclave, the experts will mainly highlight the grim challenges that the country faces and fought against the backdrop of the deadly COVID-19 virus attack. The topic of discussion at the meet is 'Facing Pandemic with Ayurveda'. This means the experts will talk about how Ayurveda can be a major tool in fighting such pandemics.

Ever since its inception in 2002, the World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) and Arogya Expo have been receiving a highly welcoming response from across the country's experts and the Ayurveda sector. The 9th edition, which is going to be organized in Goa, is also expected to be one of the largest thus far.