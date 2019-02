President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said that quality health for everybody was a shared goal and he was happy that the government, civil society, private and charitable institutions and other stakeholders were working together towards this. In his address after inaugurating the Apollomedics Super Speciality Hospital here, he expressed confidence that it would provide state-of-the-art medical care to the people of the state and the region at a reasonable cost.

Emphasising the importance of quality and affordable healthcare in the country, and particularly in Uttar Pradesh, he said that though the challenges of traditional infectious and communicable diseases were successfully met, but changing disease patterns were giving rise to greater cases of non-communicable or lifestyle ailments.

He said that the Narendra Modi government’s Ayushman Bharat programme, launched in 2018, will go a long way in providing medical cover, especially to underprivileged citizens.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik expressed hope that the hospital would go a long way in serving people in need, while Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who is also the Lucknow MP, said that Apollo hospital has contributed majorly in the healthcare sector and it would now add to the chain of government hospitals in the city.

Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Prathap C. Reddy was also present on the occasion.

The 330-bed hospital has advanced cardiac care, cancer care, and critical care facilities.

Source: IANS