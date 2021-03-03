President Ram Nath Kovind was administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi’s RR hospital (Research and Referral Hospital) on Wednesday. He urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated. Also Read - President Ram Nath Kovind says quality health for all a shared goal

According to tweets on his official handle, the president, 75, was accompanied by his daughter when the vaccine dose was administered to him.

President Ram Nath Kovind, accompanied by his daughter, was administered the COVID-19 vaccine at the Army R&R Hospital, Delhi, today. pic.twitter.com/xf6VQ6pIwS — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 3, 2021

The President thanked all doctors, nurses, health workers, and administrators who are successfully implementing the largest vaccination drive in history and urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated.

India is currently continuing its vaccination drive against novel coronavirus which began on March 1.

More than 1.56 crore (1,56,20,749) vaccine doses were administered in the country through 3,12,188 sessions, according to a provisional report till Wednesday 7 am.

The beneficiaries include 67,42,187 healthcare workers (first dose), 27,13,144 HCWs (second dose), 55,70,230 FLWs (first dose), 834 FLWs (second dose), 71,896 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (first dose) and 5,22,458 beneficiaries aged above 60 years.

Amid several complaints and to ramp up the vaccine process, the Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the government has lifted the time restriction on receiving COVID-19 vaccine jabs so as to increase the pace of immunisation.

People can now get vaccinated round-the-clock according to their convenience, he said in a tweet, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi values the health as well as the time of the citizens of the country.

“The government has lifted the time restriction to increase the speed of vaccination. People can now get vaccinated 24×7 according to their convenience. Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands the value of health as well as the time of citizens,” Vardhan tweeted in Hindi.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told a press conference on Tuesday that the timeline of vaccinating the beneficiaries from 9 am to 5 pm has been done away with and it is up to the hospitals to decide whether they want to continue administering the vaccines even after that.

“Co-WIN 2.0 does not provide 9 am-5 pm vaccination sessions. It has done away with that timeline. If a hospital has the capacity, the system permits it to do vaccination even after 5 pm in consultation with the state government. This has been briefed both to the state governments as well as the private and government hospitals,” he said.