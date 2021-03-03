President Ram Nath Kovind was administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi’s RR hospital (Research and Referral Hospital) on Wednesday. He urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated. According to tweets on his official handle the president 75 was accompanied by his daughter when the vaccine dose was administered to him. President Ram Nath Kovind accompanied by his daughter was administered the COVID-19 vaccine at the Army R&R Hospital Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/xf6VQ6pIwS — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 3 2021 The President thanked all doctors nurses health workers and administrators who are successfully implementing the largest vaccination