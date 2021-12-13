Prepare For The Worst As Omicron COVID Variant May Spread Rapidly In India: Expert

Omicron

Omicron COVID strain has spread to more than 50 countries, including India. But how worse can the situation get? An expert weighs on the odds of the third wave in India.

Omicron has recently become the dominant topic of interest among scientists, health authorities across the world due to its high transmissibility rate. While the data on Omicron is still too sparse for people to completely understand the nature of the new COVID variant. But research so far suggests that Omicron is capable of becoming a dominant strain after the Delta variant. It has many more variants, and there is a possibility that it can spread at a more rapid speed than Delta did. However, it is believed to be less severe than Delta.

Omicron In India

Reports suggest that cases of Omicron in India rose to 38 after Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh and Kerala reported first cases among other states. While the country is seeing a steady increase in the cases of Omicron, there is no clarity about the magnitude of the threat posed by the new variant. While early reports suggest that the variation causes only mild infections, there are legitimate concerns regarding its transmissibility and ability to evade vaccines.

As far as the situation in India is concerned, Juliet Pulliam (director of the South African DSI-NSF Centre for Excellence in Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis) said that the Omicron COVID variant will spread rapidly in India. In an interview with ET, Pulliam said that considering the situation in South Africa, the variant will spread quickly in India.

Be Prepared For The Worst-Case Scenario

Further adding to the conversation, Pulliam explained that though there is little known about the severity caused by the variant, it is believed to be milder with a history of previous infection or vaccination. People who lack any sort of protective immunity, on the other hand, may suffer illness severity patterns comparable to those seen with previous variants. In terms of hospital planning, she said that it is prudent to plan for the worst-case scenario.