Prepare For A “Large Wave Of Omicron,” Likely To Become A Dominant COVID Strain: Scientists

Omicron cases are doubling in the UK every other day. In this light, scientists are saying that Britain may see a 'large wave of pandemic' in the coming months.

Some countries are suffering at the hands of the new COVID variant Omicron more than the other countries. With the cases of Omicron doubling every three days and protocols not being followed, experts believe that a new wave of the COVID pandemic is likely to hit Britain soon.

Given the current rate of infection in England, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) model lays out all possible scenarios, with uncertainty about the number of people who will need to be hospitalised as a result of the virus. It comes as the UK saw another spike in Omicron infections on Friday, with 448 new illnesses bringing the total to 1,265.

Omicron May Lead To Worse Wave Of Pandemic

Top UK scientists believe that the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus can lead to a worse outcome than what was seen last winter. Scientists at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) discovered that if no action is done, the variant might result in a larger number of infections and hospitalizations than in January 2021, with as many as 75,000 deaths before April in the worst-case scenario.

Dr Nick Davies, one of the researchers from the LSHTM said, "based on what we're seeing we can expect there to be a large wave of Omicron in the UK."

Omicron May Become Dominant, But It Will Be Less Severe

Researchers from around the world, including WHO, found that Omicron is a more contagious variant than Delta but it is not as severe. The researchers reasoned that because Omicron is less severe than prior variations among the immunised, hospitalizations are unlikely to be excessive.

Despite high vaccination rates, the number of persons sick in England is reportedly doubling every 2.4 days, according to the report. This means that by the end of the year, Omicron will have surpassed Delta as the most popular strain in the country.

People Might Need Booster Shots To Protect Themselves Against Omicron

A UK study has found that COVID booster shot provides 71-75 percent protection against the omicron variant. A booster shot is an additional dose that boosts protection and strengthens the immune system's defences against sickness, or in this case, virus attacks. As per the study, Pfizer-BioNTech booster increased vaccine effectiveness against the omicron variant to 71.4 percent two weeks after it was given to people who had received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that figure was 75.5 percent for people who had received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as their primary doses.

Though more research is needed to fully understand the new variant and the effectiveness of the available vaccines against Omicron, it is best to practice precaution. One must continue to wear a mask, maintain social distancing, practise good hand hygiene, avoid unnecessary travel, get vaccinated and limit social gatherings.