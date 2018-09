Premenstrual syndrome or PMS refers to physical and emotional symptoms women experience a few days before they get their periods. Usually, there are PMS symptoms like mood swings, depressions, bloating, food cravings, irritability etc. which can be blamed on hormonal fluctuations that happen during this period. For some, there are even symptoms like cramps, lower backache, acne, breast tenderness etc. While some women resort to OTC medications for pain relief or indulge in their favourite junk foods as an excuse to satiate their cravings, these can have harmful side effects and can worsen your health. Try these natural remedies for premenstrual syndrome or PMS instead.

Patranga (Caesalpinia sappan): According to Dr Hari Venkatesh. KR, head of Health Care R&D at Sri Sri Tattva, this is excellent for dealing with period pain, heavy flow and even digestion issues that may crop up.

Aloe vera: In the juice or gel form, aloe vera is known to alleviate painful menstruation. It also helps the body get rid of toxins that worsen PMS symptoms.

Wheatgrass: What makes this good for PMS is the minerals content in it: calcium, iron, sodium, magnesium, potassium and vitamins A, B, C and E help in relieving menstrual and premenstrual problems. You can have this as a juice or just chomp on the leaves.

Asparagus: This vegetable is high in phytoestrogen compounds which help in stabilizing oestrogen hormone in the body. It helps relieve menopausal and premenopausal symptoms and can also make your menstrual cycle regular.

Fish: A great source of omega 3 fatty acids, fish and other fatty acid foods like walnuts, flaxseeds and others must be eaten regularly but especially during the time you experience premenstrual syndrome symptoms. These are known to impart benefits like stabilising your mood and hormone levels, facilitate good blood flow and also help you deal with menstrual migraines and period pain.