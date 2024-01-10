Pregnant Women Request Delivery On Ram Mandir Consecration Day: Why This Can Be Dangerous For The Baby?

Many expectant mothers of Uttar Pradesh want their child to be born on 22nd January, the day of consecration of the Ram Temple. This would mean that they require an early c-section procedure. How safe is it for women?

Ram Temple consecration day is on the 22nd of January and in a unique turn of events, many expectant mothers in Kanpur are going to the government hospitals to request for an early deliveries of their baby. They want their child to be born on the day of the consecration in Ayodhya as it is deemed as one of the most auspicious days, in their religion.

A doctor from Uttar Pradesh reported the Press Trust of India (PTI) that they have received such requests from almost 14 to 15 families. They insist that their child be born on that day itself. The only way these child births can be carried out is by caesarian section. Even then, there are numerous risks for the mother and for the child. Doctors report that they have communicated with the families that a normal delivery in these cases will be impossible, however, families who want a c-section done, may be possible to adjust within a reasonable time frame. 30 operations are to take place on the 22nd of January. On normal days, the hospital only does 14 to 15 surgeries.

Even if doctors try their best and use all resources for these deliveries, there are certain risks that may come for the baby.

What Is A Caesarian Section?

A doctor opts for a c-section procedure only when it is not possible for the mother to go through a normal vaginal birth. Here are some circumstances: when the baby is not in the right position, when the baby is not able to fit into the passage or when the mother is unable to induce labour.

In such cases, the doctor delivers the baby by making a cut in the mother's abdominal wall and uterus and conducting a full surgical procedure after the delivery. C-sections take a lot of time and there are risk like infection, internal organ damage, risk of respiratory distress for the baby or other complications during future pregnancies.

Is Scheduled C-Section Safe?

This is also called an elective caesarian delivery. This is not the safest option because the baby may not be fully mature. A woman goes into labour only when both her and her baby is ready. The timing of this depends on the health of both the baby and the mother. Risks in this type of deliveries are higher for the baby and it may affect them in the future as well.

Early deliveries may lead to a pre-mature baby. The standard delivery procedure happens after 39 weeks but early deliveries can happen in 37 weeks. A baby takes 39 weeks to fully develop. This can later cause many health issues for the child. It can effects their immunity. Babies are the healthiest when they are born with natural labour and deliveries. So, it is best to wait.