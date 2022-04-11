Pregnant Women Need To Be Alert As XE Covid Variant Spreads, Booster Dose A Must

Pregnant Women Need To Be Alert As XE Covid Variant Spreads, Booster Dose A Must

Few cases of the XE Covid-19 variant have been identified in India. Experts warn pregnant women to be more vigilant as cases of the new variant of coronavirus surface in the country.

When the world finally took a sigh of relief, a new virulent strain of the deadly coronavirus swept in and left people worried. XE Variant is a combination of the two most prevalent strains of Omicron: BA1 and BA2. It is believed that the new variant is 10 per cent more transmissible than Omicron itself.

While the XE variant was predominant in many countries, India had not seen cases of the new variant until recently. The recombinant variant of coronavirus has been identified in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Even though cases of this new variant of coronavirus are not as prevalent, experts are asking people to not let their guard down, especially the vulnerable groups like pregnant women.

Pregnant Women Should Remain Vigilant As XE Spreads Further

Ever since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, pregnant women have been asked to be careful during these times. While studies have found that the overall risk of COVID-19 in pregnant women is low, they might be at risk of severe illness with the coronavirus. In other words, COVID infection during pregnancy may up your chances of being hospitalized or being placed on a ventilator.

TRENDING NOW

Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Gynaecologist, Obstetrician & IVF Expert, Nurture Clinic, says, "A new variant of the coronavirus is emerging in India, which is a combination of two variants. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the new variant is highly transmissible. Women, especially those in different stages of pregnancy, must take extra care and remain vigilant of indulging in public places as the XE variant can escape detection".

What Are Common Symptoms Of XE Variant?

So far, there is no evidence that the symptoms of the XE variant of coronavirus are different from those of other variants. Some of the common symptoms of the variant noticed thus far include fatigue, lethargy, fever, headache, bodily pain, palpitations, and heart problems.

If reports are to be believed, the severity of the XE variant appears to be mild. However, this does not mean that people should let their guard down.

You may like to read

Pregnant Women Should Opt For Booster Dose

As XE grips the world further in its clasp, doctors warn that people need to continue practising COVID-appropriate behaviour. While scientists are still investigating the effectiveness of the current vaccines against the XE variant, there is no denying that vaccination is your best defence against current and future variants of the coronavirus.

Highlighting the importance of getting a booster dose for pregnant women, Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj stressed, "Firstly, don't stop wearing your mask. Secondly, maintain hygiene and wash your hands regularly. The role of vaccination and the booster dose cannot be undermined, hence take a booster dose if vaccinated."

RECOMMENDED STORIES