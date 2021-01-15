As India waits for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout which will begin from January 16 the health ministry on Thursday said that the Covid-19 vaccine will not be administered to pregnant and lactating women as they have not been part of any anti-coronavirus vaccine clinical trial so far. In a letter to all states and Union territories the ministry stressed that under the emergency use authorisation coronavirus vaccination is indicated only for 18 years and above. If required the COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines should be separated by an interval of at least 14 days. Interchangeability of COVID-19 vaccines is not