As India waits for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, which will begin from January 16, the health ministry on Thursday said that the Covid-19 vaccine will not be administered to pregnant and lactating women as they have not been part of any anti-coronavirus vaccine clinical trial so far. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccine alert: Side-effects, contraindications of Covaxin, Covishield

In a letter to all states and Union territories, the ministry stressed that under the emergency use authorisation, coronavirus vaccination is indicated only for 18 years and above. If required, the COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines should be separated by an interval of at least 14 days. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 10,512,093 while death toll reaches 1,51,727

“Interchangeability of COVID-19 vaccines is not permitted. The second dose should also be of the same COVID-19 vaccine which was administered as the first dose,” the letter written by Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Union health ministry said. Also Read - Depression, stress may reduce efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, scientists say

PRECAUTIONS AND CONTRAINDICATIONS FOR COVID-19 VACCINATION

The ministry has listed precautions and contraindications for COVID-19 vaccination along with a comparative factsheet for both the vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) which contains information on vaccine platform, physical specifications, dosage, cold-chain storage requirements, contraindications, and minor AEFIs (adverse event following immunization).

It said this information should be disseminated to programme managers across all levels and through them to cold-chain handlers and vaccinators for ready reference.

PERSON’S WITH A HISTORY OF ALLERGIC REACTION ARE TO BE CAUTIONED

Listing the contraindications, the health ministry cautioned against the administration of the vaccine in persons with a history of an anaphylactic or allergic reaction to a previous dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and in those with immediate or delayed onset anaphylaxis or allergic reaction to vaccines or injectable therapies, pharmaceutical products, food items, among others.

WHAT ABOUT SOMEONE WITH ACTIVE SARS-CoV-2 INFECTION?

According to the letter, in case of persons having active symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infection, coronavirus infected patients who have been given anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma and acutely unwell and hospitalised patients due to any illness, the COVID-19 vaccination is to be deferred for four to eight weeks after recovery.

WHY PREGNANT WOMEN ARE EXCLUDED FROM GETTING THE COVID-19 VACCINE SHOT?

According to the ministry, pregnant and lactating women have not been a part of any COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial so far. Therefore, women who are pregnant or not sure of their pregnancy and lactating women should not receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this time.

The letter said that the vaccine should be administered with caution in persons with a history of any bleeding or coagulation disorder (like clotting factor deficiency, coagulopathy, or platelet disorder.

“Following conditions are not contraindicated for COVID-19 vaccines –persons with past history of SARS-CoV-2 infection and or RT-PCR positive illness, history of chronic diseases and morbidities and immuno-deficiency, HIV, patients on immune suppression due to any condition,” the letter stated.

COVID-19 VACCINATION DRIVE IN INDIA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch India’s massive COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 via video conferencing, even as adequate doses of Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ and Serum Institute’s ‘Covishield’ vaccines have been delivered across the country to all states and Union territories.

MILD AEFs FOLLOWING THE VACCINE SHOT

In the case of Covishied, some mild AEFI may occur like injection site tenderness, injection site pain, headache, fatigue, myalgia, malaise, pyrexia, chills and arthralgia, and nausea.

Some mild AEFIs in the case of Covaxin include injection site pain, headache, fatigue, fever, body ache, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, dizziness-giddiness, tremor, sweating, cold, cough, and injection site swelling.

Paracetamol may be used to provide symptomatic relief from post-vaccination adverse reactions, the letter added.