Women who are pregnant or planning to have a baby should be extra cautious about COVID-19. A study by University of Birmingham scientists has revealed that expecting mothers who get coronavirus are more than twice as likely to end up in intensive care as infected women who aren't pregnant. They are also nearly three times more likely to experience a stillbirth according to the World Health Organization-funded study. However mothers-to-be are slightly less likely to die with the virus than women who weren't expecting it said as reported by the Daily Mail. For the study published today in the British