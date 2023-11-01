Pregnant Malayalam TV Actor Dr Priya Dies Of Heart Attack At 35

According to the reports, the 35-year-old actor was eight months pregnant when she died at a private hospital.

Two days after the untimely death of actress Renjusha Menon, popular Malayalam television actress Dr. Priya died on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. According to the reports, the 35-year-old actress was eight months pregnant when she breathed her last at a private hospital. The actress had undergone a regular pregnancy check-up at the hospital recently before she suffered a heart attack. The doctors have kept the newborn baby in the ICU and is currently under doctor vigilance.

The news of her demise was shared by actor Kishor Satya on social media. He also revealed that her newborn baby is in the ICU at the hospital.

Taking to Facebook, Kishor Satya wrote: "A grieving mother unable to accept the death of her only daughter. After 6 months, Nanna became a love companion with Priya without going anywhere, her husband's pain... When I went to the hospital last night, I was saddened by what I saw.'

Dr Priya was a popular face in the Malayalam television industry.

What Raises Your Risk of Heart Attack During Pregnancy?

There are a number of factors that can raise your risk of heart attack during pregnancy, some of them include:

High blood pressure Preeclampsia Preeclampsia Gestational diabetes High cholesterol Smoking Obesity History of heart disease Age

