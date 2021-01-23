The placenta plays a crucial role during pregnancy and it is the major organ that connects the mother and the baby. Quite magically it is an organ that develops inside your uterus during pregnancy. It provides oxygen and nutrients to your growing baby and removes waste products from your baby’s blood. But it turns out that placental function can illuminate future diseases in the baby. A new study published in the journal Diabetes found that there is a direct association between placental function in pregnant women and future metabolic disorders in children and adults. According to the study it could