A new study published in the journal Environmental International shows that some metals such as nickel arsenic cobalt and lead may disrupt a woman’s hormones during pregnancy. This can lead to children’s later health and diseases risk. This new study found that exposure to metals may lead to problems such as pre-term births and low birth weight in babies and pre-eclampsia in women. However little is known about the exact effects of metal exposure on a pregnant woman and the baby. It has been reported that some metals may disrupt the endocrine system which is responsible for regulating your body’s