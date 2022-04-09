Precautionary COVID Dose: Why You Should Take It

No fresh registrations would be required for the precaution dose. You will get the same vaccine that was administered as the first and second jabs.

As announced by the Indian government, precautionary doses for Covid-19 vaccine will be available for all adults above 18 years at private vaccination centres from tomorrow (April 10). But only those who have completed 9 months or 39 weeks after the second dose of vaccination are eligible for the third dose.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry made it clear that private vaccination centres can only charge up to Rs 150 as service fee for the precaution dose over and above the cost of the jab.

Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the precaution dose will be the same vaccine that was administered as the first and second jabs.

Further, he informed that no fresh registrations would be required for the precaution dose as all the beneficiaries are already registered on the CoWIN portal. Beneficiaries can take an appointment online or directly walk-in at the private vaccination centres.

Healthcare workers, frontline workers and citizens aged 60 or above, can continue to receive the precaution dose at government vaccination centers for free of cost.

The importance of administering precautionary dose

Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar on Saturday said that administration of precautionary dose is as important as first and second doses for protection against the deadly virus.

Several studies have shown that effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine at preventing infection or severe illness wanes over time. An additional dose or doses of the vaccine after the original shot(s) can help strengthens protection against the virus and its emerging variants.

Increasing evidence also suggests that getting booster shots helps in lowering mortality due to Covid-19. For example, a study by the U.K. Health Security Agency, revealed that three shots of Covid-19 vaccine helps cut the risk of death from Omicron by 95 per cent in those age 50 and older.

Administration of precaution dose for frontline workers, senior citizens above 60 years with co-morbidities began from January 10, 2022.

The centre has also asked the states and union territories to accelerate the administration of the first and second dose of Covid vaccines to children above 12 years of age and accelerate administration of the precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens.