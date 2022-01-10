Precautionary 3rd Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Begins Today: CoWIN Registration, Eligibility, Cost and Everything You Need To Know

3rd Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine: CoWIN Registration, Eligibility, Cost and Everything You Need To Know

For the 3rd COVID-19 dose (booster shot), only the frontline workers and senior citizens with co-morbidities are eligible for the Health Ministry has said.

Amid the rising number of daily COVID-19 cases, driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, the administration of the precautionary COVID-19 booster doses to all the health and frontline workers and immuno-compromised seniors in India, begins today. Taking cognizance of the worsening situation of the coronavirus in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier announced the decision of expanding India's vaccination drive to include youngsters for the first two doses and priority population for their third dose.

3rd Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine In India: Everything You Need To Know

Who all are eligible? For the 3rd COVID-19 dose (booster shot), only the frontline workers and senior citizens with co-morbidities are eligible for the Health Ministry has said. Who all fall under the co-morbidity category? Those above the age of 60 years who have co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, and other chronic ailments will get the option of getting the "Precaution Dose" on the advice of their doctor. What is the registration process? The Health Ministry has stated that there is no need to register for the precautionary vaccine doses. Those who are eligible for the 3rd jab can directly take an appointment or walk into any vaccination centre. How to book an appointment for the jab? There is no need for fresh registration on Co-Win. Appointments can be booked from the site. Otherwise, walk-ins are also allowed. Precautions one needs to take before getting the jab: If you are eligible for the precautionary COVID-19 booster dose which is starting from today, you don't need to bring along any doctor's certificate to the vaccine booth. However, keep these in mind:

It is important for the vaccine receivers to consult a doctor before getting the precaution dose.

There has to be a minimum gap of 9 months between the second and the third dose.

No mix and match of the vaccines: The Indian government has clearly mentioned that there will be no mix and match of the vaccines. This means, if you have got Covishield, then your 3rd dose will also be Covishield. Same for Covaxin. The government has not allowed mix and match of vaccines. What are the required documents for the third booster dose? Just like the first two doses, a vaccine receiver will have to present some documents for proving his/her identity. Voter ID, Aadhaar, passport, driving licence are some of the recognised documents by the health ministry.