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Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : August 5, 2026 7:10 AM IST
Pradeep Rawat Cause of Death: Noted Bollywood actor Pradeep Rawat breathed his last on Tuesday evening. He was 74. According to reports, the Ghajini actor was battling an aggressive form of blood cancer for years.
Speaking to the media, Rawat's business manager, Siddharth Tiwari, confirmed the news about his sudden demise. He said the actor had recovered earlier, but the cancer relapsed a few months ago. Tiwari said Rawat had been in hospital for the last couple of months and that his condition worsened over the past few days before he died on Tuesday evening.
Tiwari further added that the last rites will most likely take place on Wednesday. No further details were shared.
In medical terms, blood cancer refers to cancers that affect the blood, bone marrow, or lymphatic system. It can become life-threatening if proper treatment is not done on time. Experts note that there are several factors, including the type of blood cancer, that decide the aggressive nature of the cancer.
There are three main types of blood cancers, such as:
The World Health Organisation (WHO), notes that blood cancer is a serious disease, but it is not automatically a death sentence. With advances in targeted therapies, immunotherapy, stem cell transplantation, and supportive care, many people today live longer and enjoy a good quality of life after diagnosis. Early detection remains one of the most important factors in improving survival.
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