Postpone Vaccination, Including Boosters, By 3 Months If Beneficiary Tests Covid Positive: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry has written to the states and UTs to postpone vaccination, including the precaution dose, by three months if the beneficiary tests positive for Covid-19.

Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary & Mission Director (NHM) stated, in the letter, that the guidance is based on scientific evidence and recommendation of National Technical Advisory Group (NTGAI). The letter also mentioned that requests had been made from various quarters for guidance with regard to the administration of precaution dose to the eligible persons having Covid illness.

India started administration of precaution dose for health care workers, front line workers and persons aged 60 years and above with co-morbidities from January 10, this year. The precaution dose is given to eligible persons after the completion of nine months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose. The vaccination drive for adolescents aged 15 to 18 years started from January 3 in the country.

With over 67 lakhs Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours, India's total Covid inoculation coverage has reached 161.16 crore as of Saturday morning.

Third Covid wave in India

India reported 3,37,704 new Covid cases with 488 deaths in last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday morning. With this new cases, the total active caseload has jumped to 21,13,365 while recovery rate stood at 93.31 per cent. The country's Omicron tally has also risen to 10,050, an increase of 3.69 per cent from Friday.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has reached 345.8 million and the death toll has crossed 5.58 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the highest number of cases (70,209,352 ) and deaths (864,553), the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest updated on Saturday morning.

India is the second worst hit country in terms of cases followed by Brazil (23,766,499 infections and 622,875 deaths).

