Post-Pregnancy Cellulite Removal: Exclusive From Shahnaz Husain

Cellulite is not a disease or a disorder, but it can make a difference to the figure of a woman and thus cause much concern. This is a common problem of 'lumps' that generally appear on the thighs, hips, buttocks, upper arms and upper back. During pregnancy, cellulite can also occur on the abdomen. Another term for this is 'orange peel skin', because the skin on these areas resembles an orange peel. The problem of cellulite is more common in women and can become aggravated during pregnancy. Fat and cellulite are not the same, but the increase of fat, which is common during the last trimester, can lead to cellulite. However, post-pregnancy, one can take measures to get rid of the condition.
Cellulite is caused by deposits of water, fat and other wastes that collect in pockets beneath the skin. The slowing down of the body's waste removal process is thought to be responsible for the condition. In other words, there is a relationship between body toxicity and cellulite. The hardening of connective tissue is also involved, as this leads to the imprisonment of wastes, in lumps under the skin. Sluggish digestion, constipation, poor liver functioning, poor blood circulation, mental stress, chronic fatigue, insomnia and a sedentary lifestyle are some causative factors. In fact, one or more of these can undermine the normal functions of waste removal carried out by the kidneys, intestines, skin and lymphatic system.
The lymphatic system helps the body to get rid of toxic, metabolic and cellular wastes. The normal contraction and relaxation of muscles helps the system by providing necessary pumping for lymphatic circulation and drainage.
Massage is an important part of the treatment, along with 'skin brushing'.
Let's see how massage helps in reducing cellulite.
Let's see how 'skin brushing' works to reduce cellulite.
Cellulite can be a stubborn condition and will not disappear overnight. A permanent change in diet and lifestyle is essential. A nutritious diet, regular exercise, relaxation and deep breathing also help to free those trapped wastes and drain them from the system.
As far as the diet is concerned, do the following
As for exercise, walking is one of the best, especially for cellulite on the thighs, which is most common.
(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)
