In a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19 at the workplace, Indian FMCG major ITC has shared some key tips for working professionals to avoid the spread of the deadly virus at office as well as home.

We are in the middle of the COVID-19 lockdown. But most countries are recognizing that strict lockdown may not be the solution to the deadly contagion. It only succeeds in containing the spread of the disease to a certain extent and delays the spike in cases. Therefore, many regions across the world and also closer home in India, there have been some relaxations. But these easing of lockdown rules do not mean that the threat of the virus is now behind us. Rather, we need to be even more vigilant than ever before. This is because now there is a very real chance that cases may spike. Also Read - Vitamin D deficiency linked to high COVID-19 death rate: Add these foods in your diet to get the nutrient

Even the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the exit measures should be done extremely carefully. He recently said in a press conference that ‘the risk of returning to lockdown remains very real if countries do not manage the transition extremely carefully and in a phased approach’. He emphasized the six criteria that countries must consider. This includes strong surveillance, isolation of positive cases, intensive testing and treating every case and tracing every contact. WHO further reiterates on the importance of proper preventive measures in workplaces and full cooperation of the public in the post-lockdown ‘new norm’. Also Read - Recognise the different kinds of rashes that may indicate COVID-19 infection

Safety measure in post-lockdown scenario

India has also eased lockdown rules and many offices are now opening with 33 per cent employees. This raises questions of safety measures. Most offices have taken precautionary measures like deep cleaning and sanitising their premises. But this may not be enough. If you are planning to go to office in this post-lockdown scenario, you need to keep certain things in mind. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 67,152 as death toll reaches 2,206

So, it is heartening to see the steps taken by some companies to ensure that their employees do not carry the virus home with them. In a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19 at the workplace, Indian FMCG major ITC has shared some key tips for working professionals to avoid the spread of the deadly virus at office as well as home. Let us see what they are.

Key tips for working professionals

Wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing diligently.

You must sanitize your hand immediately after touching any surface.

Wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds with soap and water.

When you reach the office, take the stairs instead of the elevator. If you do take the elevator, maintain distance, use elbows/arms to open doors and ensure that office space, desktop surfaces, etc., are sanitized.

When you’re in the office, try to conduct virtual meetings. In situations where this is not possible, attend conference room meetings with minimum people and follow strict distancing.

In the office, sanitize or wash your hands with soap and water after using any equipment like photocopier, refrigerator, shredder, water dispenser, etc.

Bring your own lunch from home and eat strictly in your space.

Avoid entering and exiting the office multiple times. Enter and exit once.

When you return home, keep mask on and ask family members to keep the door open.

Leave your shoes outside your home and bags at the entrance.

Wash your hands with soap and water and disinfect your bag and shoes.

Wash your clothes and the mask that you wore. Take a refreshing shower.