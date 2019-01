Iconic Telugu actor Brahmanandam Kanneganti underwent a heart bypass surgery at the Asian Heart Institute (AHI), sources close to the family said here on Tuesday.

He was rushed to the AHI Mumbai in a critical condition on Sunday and underwent several tests.

He was finally operated upon by renowned heart surgeon Ramakanta Panda on Monday.

Post-surgery, the condition of Kanneganti is described as stable and he is under observation now, the sources said.

Kanneganti, 62, was accompanied by his sons Raja Gautam and Siddharth to the hospital for the surgery.

An acclaimed actor and comedian, Kanneganti has acted in over 1,000 films, mostly Telugu, and holds the Guinness World Record for the maximum film credits for any living actor.

He was honoured with a Padma Shri in 2009 and is ranked amongst the most highly paid actors in the country.

