Post Dengue Mucormycosis: Man Loses Vision 15 Days After Recovery From Dengue

Pain and redness around eyes and/or nose is a symptom of Mucormycosis. (representational image)

Mucormycosis is generally seen in people who have a history of diabetes, compromised immunity and various other infections. Doctors advise patients having a recent history of dengue to watch out for black fungus symptoms.

In a rare case, a 49-year-old man experienced a sudden loss of vision from one eye 15 days after he recovered from dengue. Doctors at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, where he was admitted, have reported it a rare case of Post Dengue Mucormycosis.

Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, is generally seen in people who have a history of diabetes, compromised immunity and various other infections. But the patient, named Mohammad Talib who is a resident of Greater Noida, is non-diabetic, the doctors said.

"A rare case of black fungus (mucormycosis) came into our view when Mr. Talib Mohammad came to the hospital reporting sudden loss of vision from one eye post dengue fever. It is rarest of the rare to see mucormycosis as a post recovery complication in a dengue patient, as this condition is generally seen in people who have a history of diabetes, compromised immunity and various other infections," said Dr Suresh Singh Naruka, Senior Consultant ENT, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, who is leading the treatment of this patient.

Mucormycosis patients can lose their eyesight permanently

Dr Atul Ahuja, Senior Consultant ENT and Head & Neck Surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi noted that diagnosing and managing a case of rhino-orbital (involving nose and eye) mucormycosis in a patient who has just recovered from dengue fever is very important, as even after best treatment, patients of mucormycosis can lose their eyesight permanently.

" in a state of an aggressive infection, removal of eye becomes necessary for preventing any further spread of infection," he stated.

Talking about this rare case, Dr Nishant Rana, Registrar, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi said, "Before coming to the hospital the patient had an episode of Nasal Bleeding as a complication owing to Dengue 15 days prior to his recovery, wherein he noted low count of platelets with no transfusion history. Mucormycosis in his case is a resultant factor of compromised immunity owing to Dengue."

If you notice any new symptom post Dengue recovery, consult a doctor ASAP

Mucormycosis is a deadly infection caused by a group of fungus called Mucor, which can invade into the healthy tissues of the nose, sinuses, eye and brain. The invasion is so rapid that any delay in diagnosis and management can lead to adverse long-term complications, according to Dr Suresh Singh Naruka.

Recently during the second wave of COVID-19, a large number of cases of black fungus have been noticed throughout the country after COVID-19 infection in patients suffering with chronic diabetes.

Mucormycosis post dengue is a new observation, the doctors noted asking patients having a recent history of dengue to remain actively updated about their health and consult a healthcare expert immediately after noticing any new symptoms.

The symptoms of mucormycosis depend on where in your body the fungus invades. Commonly observed clinical features include pain and redness around eyes and/or nose, fever, headache, cough, chest pain, shortness of breath, sinus congestion, swelling on one side of your face, nausea and vomiting.