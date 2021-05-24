A team of doctors at Wockhardt Hospital successfully performed surgery for post-Covid mucormycosis on a 60-year-old woman to save her eyes. Nagma Sheikh (Name changed) a housewife who is a resident of Mira Road contracted Covid-19 in April and was admitted to a hospital for Covid treatment. Apparently due to excessive use of steroids the patient soon noticed symptoms such as intolerable headaches and blackish nasal discharge nasal congestion and swelling of the left eyes. She consulted various hospitals in Mumbai but nothing seemed to provide her that much-needed relief. Finally she was successfully treated at Wockhardt Hospital Mira Road