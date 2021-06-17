Pulmonary fibrosis is one of the most worrying post-COVID-19 complications as it causes permanent lung damage making it harder to breathe. Though cases of pulmonary fibrosis in COVID-19 survivors are reported to be low it is a potentially life-threatening condition. Sadly there is no cure for pulmonary fibrosis. But a prompt diagnosis medications and therapies can help manage this condition and improve the patient’s quality of life. Thanks to the prompt treatment at Zen Multispeciality Hospital Chembur a 42-year-old post-Covid patient with lung fibrosis having low SPO2 levels is now able to breathe freely and resume her daily routine. Varsha