The multisystem inflammatory syndrome is rare but possible in adults who recover from Covid-19 say researchers. The condition has so far been detected only in children. The researchers from the University of Calgary in Canada's Alberta stressed the need for clinicians to suspect multisystem inflammatory syndrome in adults when a patient has prolonged fever with multi-organ involvement after recovery from SARS-CoV-2 infection the virus causing Covid-19. The team described the possibility of the syndrome in adults in a study published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). The team described a 60-year-old man who had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 four weeks