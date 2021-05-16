India is currently battling with the dangerous second wave of coronavirus, and states are doing what they can to mitigate the risk. Following the surge, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath has announced that the treatment of post-Covid patients will be free in the state. Also Read - Lockdown Extended Delhi For Another Week Despite A Decline In Covid Cases

CM Adityanath also said that free treatment will be given to Covid patients who have tested negative but still need post-Covid care. As per the reports, the CM said, "Many patients across the state who have recovered from Covid still require periodic monitoring and medical assistance. Post-Covid care and treatment are as important as the malady itself. Upon careful assessment of their medical condition and based on the intensity of the care required, such patients must be assigned a bed with requisite oxygen availability in an L-1 hospital, providing the same medical care as is being rendered to Covid patients."

Post-Covid Facilities In All UP Districts

The UP government had asked the health department last week to begin a post-covid facility in all 75 districts of the state. Medical and psychological treatment, as well as therapy and physiotherapist, would be offered at these facilities. This is for the patients who suffered from complications after contracting coronavirus infection.

CM Adityanath said, “There have been cases wherein several of those who have recovered from coronavirus develop physical health and mental health issues. To deal with such post-Covid problems, all the 75 districts should have post-Covid hospitals where people can get treatment. Depute psychologists and physiotherapists also to these centres.”

In UP, Coronavirus Cases Shows A Decline

The most populated state in the country, Uttar Pradesh, is among the worst-hit states in the country, but the cases are declining. The number of Covid cases in the state has reduced by more than 1,33,141, which was 3,10,784 cases on April 30, and has now come down to 1,77,643 cases. The state’s recovery rate has now gone up to 88 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to conduct 4,44,27,447 tests. The process of increasing the testing capacity of laboratories should be expedited, he said.

(with inputs from IANS)