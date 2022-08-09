'Possible To Control Monkeypox Outbreak': Ex-FDA Chief Opines As Cases Surge

Monkeypox infections are rapidly increasing, but experts are of the opinion that they can be controlled. Read on to know more.

Monkeypox was declared a public health emergency by WHO as cases skyrocketed within the span of a few months. While the monkeypox scare has taken over the world, experts are of the opinion that it can be contained. Recently, the former head of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Scott Gottlieb asserted that it is possible to stop the virus from spreading and becoming endemic, a goal that officials most certainly failed to achieve with Covid-19.

Testing Is Key To Contain Monkeypox Virus

According to Gottlieb, testing has primarily been reserved for gay and bisexual males, who account for most cases, according to the DailyMail, citing CBS. Gottlieb thinks that expanding testing beyond only that community might lead to the discovery of more cases. His remarks came days after last week's public health emergency declaration by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) over the virus.

Gottlieb stated last week that it would be a serious failure if the disease became endemic because it could have been stopped. He pointed out that, in contrast to when Covid initially appeared, proven immunizations and diagnostic tools were already available to stop the illness in its tracks. However, instead of acting quickly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) used the same "protracted checklist" and committed many of the same errors as when Covid hit.

He recently stated in the New York Times that the disease would be disastrous if it spread since it might have been stopped and because infections, which cause blisters to form all over the body, are painful. Numerous patients have said that their symptoms are "worse than Covid."

Monkeypox Spreads Further

As many as 30,189 people in 88 countries have been infected with monkeypox so far. Meanwhile, India has reported 9 monkeypox cases and one death owing to the viral zoonosis infection. As the possibility of a Global Public Health Emergency looms as the nation is recuperating from a particularly bad Covid-19 outbreak, the Center has increased its vigilance and released revised guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies)

