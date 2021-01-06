Coronavirus vaccines are now being rolled out in different parts of the world. But it turns out that there is more to overcome right now. A nurse in Portugal lost her life two days after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Also Read - Bird flu outbreak: Is Avian flu more contagious than Covid-19? Warning signs you should look for

According to the media reports, Sonia Acevedo, a 41-year-old nurse suffered a 'sudden death' at her home on Friday (January 1), 48 hours after being vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Acevedo's father, while speaking to the local media, said his daughter was absolutely fine after receiving the vaccine jab and did not show any symptoms before her death.

Sonia worked at the Portuguese Institute of Oncology in the department of pediatrics in Porto. She has two children and lived with her family. She, being a frontline health worker was given a Pfizer- BioNTech developed vaccine on Wednesday (January 30).

Shocked after the death of his daughter, Abilio Acevedo requested authorities to investigate her demise and said that he “wanted answers”. He talked to Portuguese news agency Correio da Manha that ” she was okay. She had not had any health issues. She took the COVID-19 vaccine but did not have any symptoms. I don’t know what happened, I just need answers. I want to know what led to Sonia’s death.

Following the incident, the Portuguese Institute of Oncology released a statement which said, ‘ With regard to the sudden death of an operational assistant from Porto IPO on January 1, 2021, the Board of Directors confirms the event and expresses sincere regret to the family and friends in the certainty that this loss is also felt here.’ ‘The explanation of the cause of death will follow the usual procedures in these circumstances.’ the statement added.

WHO Suggests 21-28 Day Gap Between 2 Pfizer Doses

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday said that Covid-19 patients should be given two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine within a period of 21-28 days.

The FDA warned that there was a “potential for harm” if people believed they were protected against Covid-19 by the first dose of Pfizer’s vaccine for longer than available data demonstrate.

What Are Some Side Effects Of Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine?

Typical side effects may include swelling or pain at the point of injection, tiredness, fever or headache, as well as muscular or joint pain. The incidence of fever has so far been found to be higher after the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

How Concerned Should We Be About The Side Effects Of Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine?

There is a remote chance the vaccine could cause an allergic reaction in some people within an hour of receiving the shot, the FDA says. But such reactions are likely to be mild and not life-threatening.

How Effective Is The Vaccine, And Is It Well-Tolerated By People Who Have Received It?

In Pfizer’s large clinical trial, the two doses of the vaccine were shown to be 95% effective at preventing COVID-19 cases, according to results published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

The clinical data also suggest the vaccine may prevent COVID-19 after just the first dose alone — with a 52% efficacy rate.