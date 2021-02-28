The Co-WIN portal will be open for registration on March 1 2021. Day one of the third phase of COVID vaccination registration may supersede all expectations. Notable this app is an online platform for monitoring COVID-19 vaccine delivery in India. In the next phase people who are above the age of 60 years and those above the age of 45 with comorbidities are most likely to get vaccinated. An official from the Union Healthy ministry stated that senior citizens and those above 45 with comorbidities “will be allowed to self-register via the portal or app only on Monday. The Co-WIN