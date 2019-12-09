Researchers have found that watching pornography erodes an important region of the brain, rewiring it into a juvenile state. Studies show people who regularly watch adult entertainment often develop damage to the prefrontal cortex, the brain region that controls morality, willpower and impulse control, according to Rachel Anne Barr, researcher at Canada's Universite Laval. The research suggests porn could cause users to struggle with their emotions and impulses, possibly leading to compulsive behaviour and poor decisions, reports dailymail.co.uk. It's somewhat paradoxical that adult entertainment may revert our brain wiring to a more juvenile. The much greater irony is that while porn