Poor Oral Health Could Elevate The Risk Of COVID-19

Poor Oral Health Is Worse Than You Think; It Could Elevate The Risk Of COVID-19

Have you been ignoring your oral health? If yes, then you should start taking care of your teeth right away. Turns out, brushing your teeth will not only get in problems with the dentist but also increase the risk posed by COVID-19. Preliminary studies have shown that poor oral health raises problems inflicted by COVID.

According to research, those with poor dental health are more likely to have severe symptoms if they contract the coronavirus. COVID patients with gum disease are 3.5 times more likely than those without to be hospitalised to critical care. They're also nine times more likely to die from COVID and 4.5 times more likely to require a ventilator.

Bad Oral Health Can Be A Cause Of Many Diseases

Oral hygiene problems have been linked to the progression of a variety of different disorders. This occurs primarily when poor oral hygiene is maintained for an extended period of time, resulting in dysbiosis, a condition in which the bacteria in the mouth shift from a peaceful to an aggressive state.

When bacteria in the mouth get inflamed, they can lead to gum disease by gnawing away at the mouth's tissues and entering the bloodstream. Once inside, the bacteria can spread throughout the body and settle in various organs, causing inflammation and eventually contributing to a variety of specific and chronic diseases.

Poor oral health can affect the heart, raise blood pressure, and exacerbate diabetes by causing blood sugar levels to rise. Premature births, arthritis, kidney disease, lung disease, and even some neurological diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease, have all been associated with it.

Understanding The Link Between Oral Health And COVID-19

People with severe COVID had higher levels of a specific inflammatory marker than individuals with mild or moderate symptoms (called CRP). Some people with severe COVID also experience a "cytokine storm," in which the immune system goes into overdrive to attack the virus while simultaneously harming the body's own tissues. According to studies, patients with poor oral health have higher levels of CRP and cytokines, implying that gum disease can elicit the same type of zealous immunological response as COVID-19, but to a lower extent.

So, if a person has both coronavirus and oral health issues, it's probable that the immune response will be tipped toward hurting the body's own tissues, resulting in worse consequences for people. However, more studies are required to fully understand how exactly oral hygiene and covid are interlinked. Nonetheless, people should maintain their oral hygiene to avoid problems.

Tips To Boost Oral Health

Here are some tips to take care of your dental health:

Brush your teeth at least twice a day and rinse with mouthwash if possible

Brush your teeth before you go to bed

Consume a well-balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables

If a food particle becomes trapped between your teeth, use dental floss to remove it

Reduce your sugar and sweets intake

Visit your dentist for a routine check-up and cleaning every six months

