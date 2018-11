Is your child active? Is he exercising regularly? Is he fit and fine? Do you make sure that your child takes out time from his busy study schedule and exercises every day? If your child fails to do so, then you should make your child take up his/her fitness seriously. You will be stunned to know that your child can suffer from type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, due to poor aerobic fitness. Yes, you have heard it right!

Reportedly, the researchers found that children with poor aerobic fitness in proportion to their total body mass a significantly higher risk of Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease than their peers who have better aerobic fitness. Reportedly, according to Andrew Agbaje, lead researcher from the University of Eastern Finland, measures of aerobic fitness that are based on total body mass can predict the risk of Type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease that are based on skeletal muscle mass.

Reportedly, the threshold values of aerobic fitness for 352 children, in the age group of 9-11 who are at the risk of Type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease were evaluated during in the study published in the journal Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science in Sports. By measuring peak oxygen uptake during a maximal exercise test, their aerobic fitness was determined. Indicative of the risk of Type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, waist circumference, insulin level, glucose, HDL cholesterol and blood pressure, were calculated by the team.

According to Agbaje, interpreting aerobic fitness measures that are proportioned to total body mass in order to correctly identify children who truly need health and lifestyle intervention should be done cautiously.