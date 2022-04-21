Pollution Hazards: Exposure To Air Pollutants Can Up Your Risk Of COVID-19

There are many factors that can up your risk of COVID, and a new study has linked the increasing air pollution to it. Here's what you need to know.

As we mourn and reflect on more than 5,00,000 lives that have been lost due to COVID-19 in India, we can only reduce our chances by knowing about the factors that are causing the infection. According to a new study published in the JAMA Network Open, air pollution is one of the factors that lead to coronavirus and cause problems.

Did you know that India is one of the most polluted countries in the world? Experts blame the growing industry and household sources like road traffic for the increasing traffic in the country. Now a new study has found that exposure to air pollutants can up the risk of SARS-CoV-2 virus the virus reigning supreme in the world and causing COVID-19 infections.

The Link Between Air Pollution And COVID-19

The study published in the JAMA Network Open found a link between infection risk and particle diameters of less than 10 micrometres (PM10) and 2.5 micrometres (PM2.5) two days before a positive test and black carbon exposure one day before. However, they discovered no relationship between infection risk and nitrogen oxides.

TRENDING NOW

For the study, the researchers studied the data of 425 people infected with coronavirus between May 2020 and March 2021. Dispersion models were used to estimate daily outdoor concentrations of various air contaminants at the participants' residential locations. The increase in risk was 7 per cent per doubling of particle exposure, which corresponded to the interquartile range, or the difference between the first quartile (25 per cent) and the third quartile (75 per cent) of estimated particle concentrations.

COVID-19 Cases Are Constantly Increasing In India

After 11 weeks of a steady decline in COVID-19 cases, India is witnessing a rise in infections yet again. Reports suggest that there has been a 35 per cent increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country. With Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh being the worst-hit countries.

However, the overall count of coronavirus cases in the country remains low and the surge seems to have affected only three states. The mortality cases have also not surged and continue to decline with only 56 new fatalities.

You may like to read

(With inputs from agencies)

RECOMMENDED STORIES