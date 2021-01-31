Amidst launching the biggest vaccination drive against the deadly coronavirus India is all set to begin its National Polio Immunization drive programme from January 31. The polio drive was earlier scheduled on January 17 but postponed due to the COVID-19 vaccination drive that began on January 16. The programme will be launched by the President Ram Nath Kovind by administering drops to some children at the Rashtrapati Bhawan at 11:45 am. Things You Need To Know About The Polio Vaccine Drive Here is everything you need to know about the polio immunization drive: It will be a three-day vaccination drive