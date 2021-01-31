Amidst launching the biggest vaccination drive against the deadly coronavirus, India is all set to begin its National Polio Immunization drive programme from January 31. The polio drive was earlier scheduled on January 17 but postponed due to the COVID-19 vaccination drive that began on January 16. The programme will be launched by the President Ram Nath Kovind by administering drops to some children at the Rashtrapati Bhawan at 11:45 am. Also Read - WHO approves first ever vaccine for emergency use to address polio outbreaks

Things You Need To Know About The Polio Vaccine Drive

Here is everything you need to know about the polio immunization drive: Also Read - World Polio Day: Don’t neglect your child’s vaccination in the times of COVID-19

It will be a three-day vaccination drive, which will begin on January 31 and go on till February 2

Polio drops will be administered to children in the age group of 0-5 years

The Sunday on which the immunization begins, also known as Polio Ravivar is recognised as the National Immunization Day

The polio vaccination drive is conducted twice a year, generally in the early months

Polio vaccines are given to a child at birth, 6 weeks, 10 weeks and 14 weeks after birth. It is followed by more vaccines if needed till the age of 5

Senior citizens are advised not to take children to vaccination camps due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The immunization drive will be rolled out with adherence to mandatory COVID-19 precautions including social distancing, wearing face masks and frequent handwashing

Media reports suggest that COVID-19 vaccination may be put on hold for 3 days when the polio immunization drive takes place in the country

Over 3 Crore Kids To Be Given The Vaccine Across UP

Reports suggest that around 3 crore and 40 lakh children will be administered polio drops across Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The immunization campaign in the state will begin with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath giving polio drops to several children in Lucknow’s Dufferin hospital. For the campaign in the state with 1,10,000 polio booths, 69,000 teams have been constituted who will visit each house to give the drops. Also Read - World Immunization Week 2019: 7 diseases you can prevent with vaccines

Why Should Children Get Polio Vaccine?

Centres of Disease Control and Prevention suggest that children should get the vaccine to protect against polio or poliomyelitis. It is a highly infectious disease caused by wild poliovirus that can of 3 serological types. It enters your body and attacks the nervous system, which can cause paralysis or even death in a matter of hours.

It is mainly transmitted through the mouth, in water, or food infected with faecal material from an infected person. The virus proliferates in the intestines and is excreted by the infected person, which increases the chances of contamination in other individuals. While the disease majorly affects children under the age of 5, adults can also contract the disease at a later stage in their lives.