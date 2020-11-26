Immunisation helps prevent many common ailments that can turn deadly in the times of COVID-19. The virus that causes the COVID-19 disease affects the lungs of a patient and causes irrevocable damage to the lung tissues. Pneumococcal vaccines provide significant protection against not only pneumonia and other respiratory diseases but also COVID-19. We saw that some of the countries with poor pneumococcal vaccination rates saw the highest number of fatalities in the current pandemic. A study at the Mayo Clinic had earlier reported a very strong associations between pneumococcal vaccination and protection against COVID-19. Now in a new study researchers