Pneumonia Outbreak In China: Mysterious Respiratory Illness Spreading In China, Modi Govt Alerts States

Once again China's mysterious disease which shows similar characteristics to pneumonia is throwing new challenges to healthcare experts around the globe. Will there be another pandemic? Read to know the real scenario of the current outbreak.

After battling the deadly COVID-19 virus for over three years, China is now in the grip of another life-threatening respiratory disease called pneumonia. Known for being the worst condition for the lungs, this disease is now spreading rapidly across the Chinese provinces. According to the reports, the World Health Organization (WHO) has officially requested China to provide detailed information on the sudden increase in respiratory illnesses and pneumonia cases in children. The global health body has yet to disclose any information about how China has responded to the request for additional information.

The epicenters of this mysterious pneumonia outbreak are the reportedly Beijing and Liaoning provinces. The seriousness of the current situation has also led to the suspension of classes in some schools, as both students and teachers have taken ill. As per the data, no deaths have been reported so far.

Will There Be Another COVID-Like Pandemic?

TheHealthSite.com reached out to experts from the healthcare field to understand how likely is that the current mysterious pneumonia outbreak is going to take the shape of another COVID-like pandemic. "As of now, the data doesn't show anything concerning. Although, one must take proper precautions as the winter season approaches. This is the time of the year when such respiratory diseases see a sudden spike," said Dr Chandragupta Shekar, Apollo Hospitals.

Pneumonia Outbreak In China: How Prepared Is India?

Taking cognizance of the worsening situation in China, and keeping in mind the pictures of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the Union Health Ministry of India has proactively undertaken a thorough evaluation of preparedness measures against respiratory illnesses. Issuing advisories to all states and Union territories, the ministry has called for an immediate reassessment and reinforcement of public health and hospital preparedness measures. This directive includes the implementation of the 'Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in the Context of Covid-19.'

The Ministry also stated that preparedness is important in view of the ongoing influenza and winter season that results in an increase in respiratory illness cases and directed states/UTs to immediately review public health and hospital preparedness measures.

While the Government said it is closely monitoring the situation, it is also highlighted that there is no immediate cause for alarm for the countrymen and nobody should panic.

In view of the sudden pneumonia cases surge in China, India's Union Health Secretary has directed all States and UTs to urgently assess and enhance public health and hospital readiness. This includes ensuring the availability of medical resources, testing kits, oxygen plants, and ventilators. States are advised to follow the 'Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in the Context of COVID-19' and closely monitor trends in influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory illness. They are also urged to send respiratory samples to Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories for testing.