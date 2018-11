A new study has shown that pneumonia is likely to kill over 17 lakh Indian children in India by 2030, despite being treatable. It will kill over 1.1 crore children around the world. The study has been conducted by the UK-based NGO ‘Save The Children’ and it showed that by 2030 among the top four countries in the world India to bear the highest pneumonia deaths.

According to the Financial Express report, countries like India, Nigeria, Pakistan and the Democratic Republic of Congo are likely to witness the highest pneumonia deaths by 2030. The study has been released on the World Pneumonia Day, which was on Monday.

The study pointed out that despite the disease being treatable the deaths are likely to occur. The report showed that if focused actions are taken then over 40 lakh could be easily averted out of 1.1 crore expected deaths. The study reportedly said that among children below five years of age improve rates of vaccination, treatment and nutrition are key to avert the deadly disease.

As per the World Bank data, pneumonia accounted for 16 per cent of all deaths of children under five years old, killing 9,20,136 children in 2015. It pointed out that only one-third of children suffering the disease receive the antibiotics they need while pneumonia caused by bacteria can be treated with antibiotics.

Pneumonia is a form of acute respiratory infection that affects the lungs. The lungs are made up of small sacs called alveoli, which fill with air when a healthy person breathes. When an individual has pneumonia, the alveoli are filled with pus and fluid, which makes breathing painful and limits oxygen intake.