As India's daily COVID-19 tally secured highest position in the world surpassing Brazil and the United States Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a meeting with the Chief Ministers of states and Union Territories on Thursday sources said on Monday. The meeting is scheduled for 6.30 p.m. on Thursday. This comes as India is reporting an average of 78489 Covid-19 cases -- a report based on 7-day moving average to visualise the number of new cases of the pandemic. In the meeting the Prime Minister will discuss the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country along with issues