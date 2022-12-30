- Health A-Z
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi breathed her last on Friday early morning. She was 100. PM's mother was receiving treatment at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre, Ahmedabad. According to the initial reports, PM Modi's mother suffered a sudden spike in her blood pressure, which deteriorated her overall health suddenly. Her last rites were performed at a crematorium in Gandhinagar's Sector 30.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modu shared a photo of his mother sitting on a chair with some diyas in her hands. PM Modi captioned the image: ""A glorious century rests at the feet of God In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."
He also shared how his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday will always remain in his memories. ("When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing which I always remember: work with intelligence, live life with purity".)
100 , ,
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022
