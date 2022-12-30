live

Live Updates | PM Modi, Brothers Perform Last Rites of Mother Heeraben At Gandhinagar Crematorium

Live Updates | PM Modi, Brothers Perform Last Rites of Mother Heeraben At Gandhinagar Crematorium

Heeraben Modi was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre, Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi breathed her last on Friday early morning. She was 100. PM's mother was receiving treatment at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre, Ahmedabad. According to the initial reports, PM Modi's mother suffered a sudden spike in her blood pressure, which deteriorated her overall health suddenly. Her last rites were performed at a crematorium in Gandhinagar's Sector 30.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modu shared a photo of his mother sitting on a chair with some diyas in her hands. PM Modi captioned the image: ""A glorious century rests at the feet of God In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

He also shared how his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday will always remain in his memories. ("When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing which I always remember: work with intelligence, live life with purity".)

100 , , Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

LIVE UPDATES BELOW

LIVE UPDATES