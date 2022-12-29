PM Narendra Modi's Mother Heeraben Hospitalised In Admedabad, Was Facing High Blood Pressure

In a statement, the hospital said that Heeraben's condition is now stable and she is responding to the treatments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben, 100, has been admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. She is currently receiving treatment at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre. According to the initial reports, PM Modi's mother suffered a sudden spike in her blood pressure, which deteriorated her overall health suddenly.

Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahemdabad and her health condition is stable, says the hospital pic.twitter.com/D6N4PF2FGC ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

PM Modi also visited his mother at the hospital in the afternoon. Before his arrival in the city, Ahmedabad police Commissioner Sanjay Shrivastava issued a notification banning the flying of drones and other aircraft.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Ahmedabad airport after meeting his mother Heeraben Modi who is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre. As per the hospital, her health condition is stable. pic.twitter.com/tfqtDOdEwz ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

Heeraben Modi lives in Raysan village near Gandhinagar with the prime minister's younger brother Pankaj Modi. Taking to Twitter, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent her good wishes for PM Modi's mother.

Pray for the speedy recovery and good health of PM Shri @narendramodi's mother. May she get well soon. Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 28, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished a speedy recovery to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother. "The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. "Modi ji, my love, and support are with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon," he said.