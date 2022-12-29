Sign In
PM Narendra Modi's Mother Heeraben Hospitalised In Admedabad, Was Facing High Blood Pressure

In a statement, the hospital said that Heeraben's condition is now stable and she is responding to the treatments.

Written by Satata Karmakar |Published : December 29, 2022 12:45 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben, 100, has been admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. She is currently receiving treatment at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre. According to the initial reports, PM Modi's mother suffered a sudden spike in her blood pressure, which deteriorated her overall health suddenly.

PM Modi also visited his mother at the hospital in the afternoon. Before his arrival in the city, Ahmedabad police Commissioner Sanjay Shrivastava issued a notification banning the flying of drones and other aircraft.

Heeraben Modi lives in Raysan village near Gandhinagar with the prime minister's younger brother Pankaj Modi. Taking to Twitter, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent her good wishes for PM Modi's mother.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished a speedy recovery to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother. "The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. "Modi ji, my love, and support are with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon," he said.

