Arriving at the heels of the most devastating health crisis that India has ever witnessed this year’s Budget for health and wellness is a welcome change pegging at 1.9 per cent of the country's GDP. The health industry gets a much-needed boost with a 127 per cent hike in the Budgetary allocation to the sector in fiscal year 2021-22. The sector gets Rs 223846 crore for the fiscal year along with promises to ramp up medical facilities in the coming five years including PM Modi's Atmanirbhar health scheme. Besides this more funds are separately allocated for COVID-19 vaccination urban sanitation