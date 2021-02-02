Arriving at the heels of the most devastating health crisis that India has ever witnessed, this year’s Budget for health and wellness is a welcome change pegging at 1.9 per cent of the country’s GDP. The health industry gets a much-needed boost with a 127 per cent hike in the Budgetary allocation to the sector in fiscal year 2021-22. The sector gets Rs 2,23,846 crore for the fiscal year along with promises to ramp up medical facilities in the coming five years including PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar health scheme. Besides this, more funds are separately allocated for COVID-19 vaccination, urban sanitation, water supply, liquid waste management, fighting air pollution and improving nutrition. But the highlight of the 2021 Budget is a new scheme for the healthcare industry, which many say will change the healthcare landscape of the country for the better. Also Read - Experts draw out the strengths and shortcomings of health budget 2021

Vision for a robust healthcare system in India

The government proposed to launch this new scheme to kickstart a robust healthcare system which is currently battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Called the Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY), this new scheme will be launched with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore over six years. This scheme is in addition to the already existing National Health Mission (NHM). Also Read - Budget 2021: Healthcare sector gets 2.23 lakh crore; 35000 Cr allocated for COVID-19 vaccines

The key points of PM’s Atmanirbhar health scheme

The 2021 Budget sees the investment in health infrastructure increase substantially and the government will commit more in the offing, according to the finance minister added. While presenting the Budget, Sitharaman asserted that health and wellness is one of the six pillars of a self-reliant India. Here are the key points of the Atmanirbhar scheme. Also Read - Health is a fundamental human right: Healthcare schemes in India you must know about

The focus kept here is at a three-pronged, holistic approach to preventive, curative care and tertiary care, health research and well-being.

It will provide support to over 17,000 rural and 11,000 urban health and wellness centres. Integrated public health laboratories would be established in all 739 districts.

Labs will be extended to 3,382 block public health units in eleven states.

The critical care facilities will be set-up in blocks at 602 districts and 12 central institutions. Fifteen health emergency operation centres and two mobile hospitals will also be set up.

More focus on monitoring, controlling communicable diseases

Meanwhile, in the face of the COVID-19, the government has planned to strengthen its apex centres which work to monitor and control communicable diseases. The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), its five regional branches and 20 metropolitan health surveillance units will be given further support. A national institution for “One Health” — a regional research platform for the World Health Organization’s south-east Asia region office will also be set-up, in addition to nine bio-safety ‘level 3’ labs and four regional National Institutes of Virology (NIV)s, under the PMASBY.

Scheme welcomed by health industry leaders

Health industry leaders have welcomed this new health scheme, which, according to them, is a long-pending intervention. “We (health industry) have repeatedly advised measures for robust investment in healthcare and I’m happy to see that a few of them have been implemented. Spending is critical for economic viability and this Budget has done a good balance in that. It is a significant initiative that we must proactively recommend and welcome,” said Sangeeta Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group and Past President, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospital Groups, said that the government now must look at the next crisis of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD)s. “They are projected to be responsible for 80 per cent of deaths and cause a $3.8 trillion burden to the country by 2030. While it is important to focus on prevention, early detection and possible cure to protect Indian families from grief, financial burden and to help the GDP grow, India having proven its clinical excellence, should now focus on clinical trials, research, innovation and technology to devise counters to NCDs crisis,” he added.

(With inputs from IANS)