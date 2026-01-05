PM Modi Wishes Mamata Banerjee on Her 71st Birthday: A Look At West Bengal CM’s Health, Diet And Political Grit

PM Modi's birthday wishes to Mamata Banerjee spark focus on West Bengal CM's health, diet, fitness routine, political journey, resilience and leadership at 71.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm birthday wishes to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her birthday. Taking to social media, PM Modi sent her good wishes of being healthy and live long. "Birthday wishes to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Didi. I pray for her good health and long life," he posted on X.

Mamata Banerjee's Birthday

Mamata Banerjee, who turned 71 years old this year, is one of the most successful women leaders in India, is still active in the lives of the population despite many decades in power. Her personal way of life, health patterns, and capacity to endure political pressure tend to attract the media attention of society.

Mamata Banerjee's Health Update

The health issues have been few and temporary for Mamata Banerjee, who was injured during accidental incidents and due to old age. However, she has been resolute on numerous occasions. She still goes to official meetings, public events, and political programs even though she spends some time resting as recommended by the doctor.

The Chief Minister is also known to be a simple person; she tends to work rather than focus on comfort. Although she can cut down on travelling or appearances during health recovery times, she scarcely ever abandons administrative duties altogether.

Mamata Banerjee Suffered a Major Injury

Earlier in 2024, the 71-year-old Banerjee, who suffered a major injury on her forehead and nose during a fall inside her Kalighat residence in South Kolkata, also "slept well", he said. "The CM's health condition is stable. She had a good sleep in the night as senior doctors kept a close watch on her throughout the period. This morning there will be another assessment of her condition," the official told PTI on Friday morning. The Bengal CM underwent three stitches on her forehead and one on her nose and was discharged following necessary medical tests at the hospital.

"She had a cerebral concussion and had a sharp cut on her forehead and nose which was bleeding profusely. Initially, she was assessed by senior doctors of the neurosurgery, medicine, and cardiology departments of our institute and her vitals were stabilised. Three stitches were applied on her forehead, and one on her nose and the required dressing was done. Investigations like ECG, echocardiogram, CT-Scan, and Doppler were done," SSKM hospital director Manimoy Bandyopadhyay said.

Mamata's Simple Diet and Lifestyle Choices

Mamata Banerjee has a simple and disciplined diet. She likes simple homemade meals and does not take fatty or heavy food. Her eating habits are usually linked with rice, vegetables, boiled items, and light meals. Puffed rice with tea is a staple snack for her. She is also a known consumer of small portions of food.

Her fashion is minimalistic; she is not luxurious; she wears plain cotton sarees and lives a humble daily life. This simplicity is usually perceived as her political ideology and proximity to common people.

How Mamata Handles Political Pressure?

Being the Chief Minister of the state of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee experiences constant political pressure. Being the victim of criticism, she has experienced it frequently since the beginning of her career as a strong opposition politician. However, she is also endowed with a powerful will and emotional power.

She tends to react to political issues by giving sharp speeches, going to the grassroots, and making fast decisions. She is praised by her supporters for her fighting spirit, and critics admit that she can remain firm in hard situations. Her resiliency and confidence have been moulded by her long political journey, which began with demonstrations in the streets to the leadership of a large state.

Her well-wishers wish that she enjoys her longevity, marking another year, and leads West Bengal politics.