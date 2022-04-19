PM Modi, WHO’s Chief Tedros Launches WHO Global Centre For Traditional Medicine In Jamnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with WHO's chief and Mauritius' PM laid the foundation for the WHO Global Centre For Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar today.

In the presence of Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization and Prime Minister of Mauritius, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar today (WHO). The GCTM will be the world's first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine. It will become a global wellness destination on a global scale.

Dr Tedros described the centre as a truly global effort, noting that 107 WHO member countries have their own governmental offices, implying that the world will look to India for its traditional medicine leadership. He added that traditional medicine is the first line of therapy in many parts of the world and the centre will go a long way toward realising the promise of traditional medicine.

The Idea Behind Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM)

According to Dr Tedros, the New Centre will focus on data, innovation and sustainability and will optimize the use of traditional medicine, he added. The centres will have five main areas of focus, including, research and leadership, evidence and learning, data and analytics, sustainability and equity and innovation and technology.

PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth highlighted the importance of the indigenous medical system and herbal products in various cultures. He said that there could not have been a more opportune time than now for the establishment of the centre.

Expressing happiness about the venue of the WHO Center, The Prime Minister said "Jamnagar's contributions towards wellness will get a global identity with WHO's Global Centre for Traditional Medicine."

Ayurveda As A Holistic Science Of Life

Our goal, according to PM Modi, should be to achieve wellness. While keeping disease-free is crucial, he believes the ultimate goal should be wellness. "The world is looking for a new dimension of health care delivery today. I am happy that by giving the slogan 'One planet our health' WHO has promoted the Indian vision of 'One Earth, One Health'.

The Prime Minister said "India's traditional medicine system is not limited to treatment. It is a holistic science of life."

Ayurveda goes beyond just healing and treatment said Shri Modi and elaborated that in Ayurveda, apart from healing and treatment; social health, mental health-happiness, environmental health, sympathy, compassion, and productivity are included. "Ayurveda is taken as the knowledge of life and it has been deemed as the fifth Veda", Shri Modi said. Good health is directly related to a balanced diet, said the Prime Minister. He explained that our ancestors considered diet as half of the treatment and our medical systems are replete with dietary advice. The Prime Minister said that it is a matter of immense pride for India that 2023 has been chosen as the International Year of Millets by the United Nations. He said that this step will prove to be beneficial for humanity.

The Goal

The Prime Minister laid down five goals for the new Center, which are:

To create a database of traditional knowledge systems using technology.

GCTM can create international standards for testing and certification of traditional medicines so that confidence in these medicines improves.

GCTM should evolve as a platform where global experts of traditional medicines come together and share experiences. He also asked the centre to explore the possibility of an annual traditional medicine festival.

GCTM should mobilize funding for research in the field of traditional medicines.

GCTM should develop protocols for the holistic treatment of specific diseases so that patients could benefit from both traditional and modern medicine.

