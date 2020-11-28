Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-city visit today to personally review COVID-19 vaccine development and manufacturing process. Accordingly, he will visit the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune. In a tweet, the PMO said, “PM will embark on a 3-city visit to personally review the vaccine development and manufacturing process. He will visit the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune.” It also added that as India enters a decisive phase in the fight against COVID-19, PM’s visit to these facilities and discussions with the scientists will help him get a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in India’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizens. Also Read - Coronavirus: What happens to your body if you're infected by the COVID-19 virus?

Earlier, last week, PM Modi held a meeting to review the COVID-19 vaccination strategy in India. In the meeting, vaccination strategy, regulatory approvals, distribution and procurement of vaccines were discussed at length. According to a study conducted by Credit Suisse, India needs about 1.7 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to vaccinate the majority of its adult population. The target is to administer 400-500 million doses by July 2021

Understanding the vaccine development process

In Hyderabad, the Prime Minister will go around the facilities in Bharat Biotech to understand the vaccine development process and the preparations to manufacture the doses in large numbers once the vaccine gets approval from the authorities concerned. Bharat Biotech officials will explain to the Prime Minister the various aspects of the vaccine development and their rollout plans. The company is currently conducting Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine at various centres across the country. Before reaching Hyderabad, the Prime Minister will be visiting the facilities of Zydus Cadila in Ahmedabad where ZyCoV-D is being developed and the Serum Institute of India facilities in Pune where the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is being manufactured.

Security arrangements in place

According to sources, the Prime Minister will arrive at the Ahmedabad airport at around 9 am on Saturday. From there, he’ll be directly flown to the Zydus Cadila plant in Changodar. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said, “The Prime Minister will spend around two hours at the Zydus Cadila plant. From Ahmedabad, he will be going to the Serum Institute of India (SII) facilility in Pune.” According to sources, plans are afoot for the Prime Minister’s arrival in Changodar. A special helipad has been prepared at Zydus company’s grounds, where Modi’s chopper will be landing. The police have reviewed the security arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit.

Vaccine updates

Meanwhile, last week, India’s health minister said that a locally developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate could complete its final trials in a month or two. Bharat Biotech said that chances of the indigenous vaccine Covaxin being less than 50 per cent effective are remote, as suggested by clinical trials results so far. The firm said that this vaccine is likely to be 60 per cent effective. Meanwhile, Sputnik V makers claimed that its cost will be lesser than Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

(With inputs from IANS)