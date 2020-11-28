Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-city visit today to personally review COVID-19 vaccine development and manufacturing process. Accordingly he will visit the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune. In a tweet the PMO said PM will embark on a 3-city visit to personally review the vaccine development and manufacturing process. He will visit the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune. It also added that as India enters a decisive phase in the fight against COVID-19 PM's visit