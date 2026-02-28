PM Modi to Launch Nationwide Free HPV Vaccination Drive Today; Govt Targets 1.15 Crore Jabs Annually, Says Health Ministry

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
HPV Vaccination Drive: In a landmark move set to transform women's healthcare in India, the Health Ministry under PM Modi's government is preparing to roll out free Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination for girls nationwide a decisive strike against cervical cancer, one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among women. According to the sources, PM Modi will launch the vaccination drive from Ajmer, Rajasthan.
The programme is expected to offer free vaccination through government health facilities and is expected to target girls aged 14 years throughout the country. Speaking to the media, the Union health ministry said, "The nationwide campaign for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination which will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will target approximately 1.15 crore girls aged 14 years every year across all states and Union territories. "
According to the sources, the vaccination will be voluntary and free of cost and will be available at all government health facilities, including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, community and district hospitals, and government medical colleges.
The nationwide launch of this free HPV vaccination programme to push India's fight against cervical cancer, primarily aims to shield millions of young girls from a virus that silently increases the risk of life-threatening disease later in life.
HPV is a common viral infection transmitted through skin-to-skin contact. While many infections resolve on their own, certain high-risk strains particularly HPV 16 and 18 are responsible for the majority of cervical cancer cases. Talking about how to vaccination drive will be carried across the country, officials said that each session will be supervised by trained medical officers, supported by skilled healthcare teams.
All sites will have functional cold chain points (CCPs) and will be linked to 24x7 government health facilities to ensure immediate medical support and management of any rare adverse events following immunisation (AEFI).
In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Rita Kalra, Rotary District 3080 Coordinator HPV Vaccination, said, "The Government of India's decision to roll out free HPV vaccination is a great step towards strengthening preventive healthcare for adolescent girls and reducing the long-term burden of cervical cancer in the country. Although HPV vaccines have been available in India through private healthcare channels for years, access remained limited due to affordability, leaving a large proportion of eligible girls unprotected during the most critical age window of 9 14 years."
She further added, "This is not merely the introduction of another vaccine into the immunisation schedule, but a coordinated and large-scale effort to curb a virus responsible for the majority of cervical cancer cases and several other malignancies in both women and men."
As per the Health Ministry, single-shot Gardasil 4, a quadrivalent HPV vaccine that provides protection against HPV types 16 and 18 which cause cervical cancer as well as types 6 and 11, will be administered during the campaign.
Global data has revealed that cervical cancer remains the second most common cancer among women in India, with over 1.2 lakh new cases and nearly 80,000 deaths annually as per the GLOBOCAN -- an online database of cancer cases -- data of 2022.
Scientific evidence establishes that almost all cases are caused by persistent infection with high-risk types of HPV, particularly types 16 and 18, which account for more than 80 per cent of cervical cancer cases in India, the ministry said in its statement.
"Despite being largely preventable through vaccination and early screening, cervical cancer continues to impose a heavy burden on families and the healthcare system. The nationwide HPV vaccination programme directly addresses this challenge by preventing HPV infection before it can progress to cancer," it said.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cervical cancer claims over 3 lakh lives globally each year, with nearly 90% of deaths occurring in low- and middle-income countries. India alone accounts for nearly one-fifth of the global cervical cancer burden, underscoring the urgent need for large-scale preventive interventions.[
Praising Indian govt's decision, Dr Kalra added, "The decision to make this expensive vaccine free of cost across India, will help the country battle the hidden killer and will also help ensure that protection against cervical cancer is no longer dependent on socioeconomic status."
"Beyond vaccination, the initiative also provides an opportunity to normalise conversations around adolescent health, reproductive health awareness, and cancer prevention. Building awareness and parental confidence will be key to successful implementation, as hesitation often stems from misinformation or limited understanding of the vaccine's safety and long-term benefits," she added.
Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information