PM Modi To Inaugurate Three National Ayush Institutes On Dec 11

Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal made the announcement on Tuesday during a press conference at National Media Centre, New Delhi.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will dedicate three National Ayush Institutes to the nation on December 11, 2022. These include: All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA); Goa, National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Ghaziabad; and National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH), Delhi. The establishment of these satellite institutes is expected to further strengthen the research, international collaborations and facilitate affordable Ayush services for larger community.

Addressing the media persons, Sonowal said that through these institutes, the central government intends to further strengthen its capabilities to provide "affordable healthcare to every citizen and every region of the country."

The launch of these three satellite institutes will create 400 additional seats for students who want to pursue UG, PG and Doctoral courses, as well as add 550 additional beds in these three streams.

9th World Ayurveda Congress

Sonowal also shared details of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) & Arogya Expo, which will held in Panjim, Goa from December 8 to 11. Prime Minister Modi will grace the valedictory function of WAC on 11th December in Goa.

Anticipated to be the biggest event in traditional wellness system, the WAC will see a convergence of over of more than 5000 participants from across the world, including Ayurveda stakeholders, industry leaders, practitioners, traditional healers, educationists, students, drug manufacturers, growers of medicinal plants and marketing strategists. According to the Ayush ministry, the event will showcase the scientificity, efficacy, strength of Ayush System of Medicines at Global level. The focal theme of the event this year is 'Ayurveda for One Health'.

Minister of State of Ayush Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai along with Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha and other officials of Ministry of Ayush were attended the press conference.