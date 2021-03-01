Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in New Delhi. Taking to Twitter he wrote: Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.” He further added I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together let us make India COVID-19 free! Modi said. Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have