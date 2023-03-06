PM Modi Speaks On Healthcare: Vision, Technology And Education Among Topics

PM Modi said that it is the government’s endeavour to make treatment affordable for all in India.

World is now much more focused on health. But India's approach is not restricted to healthcare, we're also working on ensuring wellness, said PM Modi

Addressing a webinar on 'Health and Medical Research, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that for several decades after its Independence, India lacked an integrated approach and long-term vision in the healthcare sector.

"For several decades after Independence, there was a lack of an integrated approach and a long-term vision in health. We have not kept healthcare restricted only to the health ministry, but have emphasized the whole government approach," he said.

PM Modi detailed his government's initiatives and planning to ensure health for all and emphasised the importance of self-reliance when it comes to making drugs, vaccines and other medical products.

"That has been the thought behind providing free medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Under this, approximately Rs 80,000 crore, which would've been spent on medical treatments, was saved," said PM Modi.

Focus on healthcare and wellness

The prime minister also informed that around 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres are being prepared in the country. In his words, these centres have brought screening for conditions like cardiovascular disorders, diabetes and cancer close to one's home. He also informed that the government's plan is to bring critical healthcare services to small towns and cities which could further attract more investors.

Health and technology

Prime Minister Modi informed that his government is also focusing on fine technology to improvise healthcare. He was optimistic that schemes such as Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, E-Sanjeevani tele consultation platform, and drone technology can change the face of the Indian healthcare system.

COVID-19 and vaccines

PM Modi said that times like the pandemic showed that the healthcare systems of even the most prosperous nations can also collapse. He said that the pandemic taught many lessons including the importance of the supply chain.

"Corona also taught us that the supply chain has become a very important matter. When the pandemic was at its peak, for some countries even life-saving things like medicines, vaccines, and medical devices had become weapons."

The leader also informed that India not only helped its own population with life-saving vaccines but also supplied vaccines worldwide. Under Vaccine Maitri, the country supplied vaccines to 100 countries and provided drugs to around 150 countries during the pandemic.

Medical Education

PM Modi also informed that in the past few years, over 260 new medical colleges have opened up which have doubled the number of seats in graduate and postgraduate courses. He also informed that the government aims of opening up 157 nursing colleges near the medical colleges in the country. According to him, this will not only cater the domestic demand for human resources but will also fulfil the global demands.

